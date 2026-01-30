School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Friday, January 30
WASHINGTON - Here are the latest snow closings and delays for Friday, January 30, following a winter storm that brought snow and ice to the Washington, D.C. area.
FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE
Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.
Full list of school closings and delays
Having trouble viewing the full list? Visit our closings page.
Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 reporting.