Scattered showers, storms Thursday across parts of DC region
WASHINGTON - Keep the umbrella handy! A rainy Thursday is ahead for parts of the D.C. region.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a foggy start to the morning will reduce visibility on the roadways.
Expect some showers during the morning hours and again tonight.
Parts of southern Maryland and areas east of the I-95 corridor will be under a marginal risk for severe weather.
Despite the showers, we should see mild temperatures near 70 degrees before cooling down into the weekend.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement