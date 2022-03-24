Scattered showers, storms Thursday across parts of DC region

Keep the umbrella handy! A rainy Thursday is ahead for parts of the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a foggy start to the morning will reduce visibility on the roadways.

Expect some showers during the morning hours and again tonight.

Parts of southern Maryland and areas east of the I-95 corridor will be under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Despite the showers, we should see mild temperatures near 70 degrees before cooling down into the weekend.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5