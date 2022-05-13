Scattered showers Friday; mild temperatures in the low-70s

Grab the umbrella! Scattered showers will bring wet weather to the D.C. region Friday.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says expect showers and low visibility due to fog during the morning commute.

Showers continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low-70s.

The humidity arrives for the weekend with storms and showers possible both days. Highs in the upper-70s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday.

