Record warmth possible Tuesday as highs push toward 80 degrees

Sunshine and unseasonably warm air may send Tuesday’s temperatures toward 80 degrees, bringing the Washington D.C. region close to a record high.

What we know:

A mild morning starts things off, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it will be clear for most of the region, though a few patches of fog may linger east of the Bay. A light jacket may help early, but the warmup will be fast once the sun rises.

Skies stay clear throughout the day, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, putting Reagan National’s 79 degree record within reach.

Conditions remain clear and dry on Tuesday night before a round of storms becomes possible on Wednesday. Highs will again reach nearly 80 degrees, keeping the warmth going for one more day. A few showers may pop up early, with additional rain and thunderstorms expected later Wednesday evening. The main concern with any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts and blinding rainfall.

What's next:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says look for a cold front to move in on Thursday with additional showers and a drop in temperatures. A brief changeover to snow as colder air rushes in may be possible, though that remains uncertain.

Cooler, breezy weather settles on Friday before temperatures rebound into the 60s by Sunday.

