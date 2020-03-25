Rainy, chilly Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees

It's an indoor day!

Overnight, a steady rain has pushed into the D.C. region and will be with us through the evening hours before tapering off. This looks to produce 1/2 to 3/4 inches of rain so another soaking similar to Monday. There could even be some wet snow mixed in for the mountains.

As a result, FOX 5's Sue Palka says the day will also be chilly with temperatures mainly in the upper 40s to near 50 which is cooler than average for late March.

Clouds will gradually thin out later at night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s.

A drier and warmer Thursday ahead after our dreary Wednesday so hang in there!

