Rain, strong winds Friday across DC region; temperatures drop with highs in the 40s

Grab the umbrella and hold onto your hat! Rain and strong, gusty winds Friday morning across most of the D.C. region to begin the day.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories blanket the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metro areas until 10 a.m.

Gusty winds downed a tree in Northwest D.C. Friday morning. The tree crashed onto a house on McKinley Street causing damage.

High temperatures reached 70 degrees at Reagan National and BWI Thursday. But as skies clear this afternoon -- temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s.

A dry weekend with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A return to 60 degrees expected on Monday.

