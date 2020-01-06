Rain, snow, wintry mix could impact DC region Tuesday afternoon and evening

A quiet Monday -- but all eyes are on a rain, snow, wintry mix threat that could move into the D.C. area in time to impact the Tuesday afternoon and evening commutes.

There will be no shortage of sunshine Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds bringing in warmer temperatures and less wind than Sunday with highs near 50 degrees.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Enjoy the calm and the sun because a storm system is expected to move in on Tuesday making its presence known with snow, wintry mix and in some areas rain.

Temperatures at the surface -- for the most part -- will be too warm for any major accumulations. But temperatures will also be the factor, along with the storm's track, that determines the type of precipitation, amounts and heaviest locations.

Advertisement

WHAT TO WATCH FOR:



Tuesday Morning

Expected to be Dry

Commute Should be Fine

Tuesday Late AM / Early PM

Starts 11am – 2pm in DC

Likely to Start as Rain Mix



Tuesday Late PM

Mix Changing to Snow

Slick Spots after Sunset

As of Monday, it looks like snow will accumulate north and west of the D.C. Metro region -- and given the limited amount of moisture the system has -- accumulations could be light. The system is presenting challenges so anything could change.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5