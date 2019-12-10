Rain, snow mix overnight makes for slippery Wednesday morning commute

article

Overnight, the cold air arrived changing rain showers over to snow showers across the D.C. region. While this isn't a lot of snow -- and some saw little if any accumulation -- it is the first coating for most of us this season so be ready for a few delays and slick spots on the roads.

The potential for delays continues Wednesday morning primarily north and west of the Metro area. Along the Interstate-95 corridor and east, we mostly recieved just a coating on grass and windshields.

Tuesday's mild temperatures will help with the melting and precipitation shuts off before the end of the morning rush hour.

The sun is back before noon and the chill lingers with high temperatures only in the low 40s.

Expect a very cold Wednesday night as we drop into the mid-20s.

