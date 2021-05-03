Rain showers and thunderstorms threaten DC region Monday

Rain showers and storms are expected throughout the day Monday across the D.C. region.

Jennifer Delgado says the morning hours will start off mild with a few showers with the heavier thunderstorms developing by the afternoon.

The D.C. region is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms with the threat hail and damaging winds. Models are showing a line of storms this evening closer to rush hour.

The storm threat returns Tuesday afternoon and likely will continue through Wednesday.

We will also notice the humidity level creeping up and temperatures soar once again into the upper 80s Tuesday and close to 80 degree on Wednesday.

