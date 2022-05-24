Rain, cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 60s
WASHINGTON - A cool and rainy start Tuesday across the D.C. region.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says morning shower will taper off bringing mostly drier conditions by the evening hours.
Highs in the low-60s will be much cooler than recent temperatures. A cloudy afternoon as the rain moves out.
Clouds continue Wednesday and the chance for storms return Thursday and Friday. Warmer temperatures in the 80s by the weekend.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement