Rain, cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 60s

A cool and rainy start Tuesday across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says morning shower will taper off bringing mostly drier conditions by the evening hours.

Highs in the low-60s will be much cooler than recent temperatures. A cloudy afternoon as the rain moves out.

Clouds continue Wednesday and the chance for storms return Thursday and Friday. Warmer temperatures in the 80s by the weekend.

