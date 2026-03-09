7 teen suspects wanted in stabbing attack at Wheaton Mall

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Montgomery County police are searching for seven teenage suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing. The incident took place at the Westfield Wheaton Mall in February. The victim survived, while the suspects were seen on surveillance camera smiling and laughing while walking in the mall after the attack.



Montgomery County police are asking the public for help identifying seven teenagers suspected of stabbing another teen at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

The suspects were captured on several surveillance cameras in and around the busy mall.

What we know:

Police say they’re determined to find these teenage suspects.

They say the incident started around 12 p.m. on Feb. 4 when a teen went into a bathroom, and the seven suspects followed him inside.

Surveillance cameras caught the group of teens attacking the suspect, pulling out knives and stabbing him in the restroom.

Moments later, they were seen taking off running, leaving the teen behind, injured in the restroom.

Cameras then show the suspects smiling and laughing while walking in the mall.

Fortunately, the teen survived the attack. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Local perspective:

Shoppers say they hope police catch all seven suspects.

Montgomery County police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to arrests in this first-degree assault case.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to call police immediately.