Partly sunny Thursday with warm temperatures in the 70s

We take a few steps back from the summer-like warmth of Wednesday as we head for the upper 60s to around 70 today.

There could be some spotty morning showers but generally the day is partly sunny, dry and comfortable with easterly winds dropping the temperatures back by about 15 degrees from yesterday.

Overnight we expect scattered showers to develop and linger into Friday. Friday also looks to be the coolest day of the next several, topping out in the mid-60s, but that’s still close to average for April.

