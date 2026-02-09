Buddhist monks' 'Walk for Peace' reaches Alexandria on way to DC

Buddhist monks on a "Walk for Peace" made their way through Alexandria over the weekend as their long journey toward Washington, D.C., enters its final stretch.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the group plans to continue from Alexandria to Arlington on Monday. Part of their route follows the lower part of the George Washington Parkway and through Old Town Alexandria, where drivers may see temporary lane closures for safety.

The group set out around 8 a.m. on Monday. They were escorted by law enforcement.

What we know:

The monks began their journey on Oct. 26, 2025, at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Texas. They expect to reach Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, where they’ll ask Congress to recognize Buddha’s day of birth and enlightenment as a federal holiday. Along the way, they say their top priority has been connecting with people who come out to greet them.

Despite it being Super Bowl Sunday in Fairfax County, hundreds lined the streets to cheer them on. Many brought signs and gifts and even "Monk Walk for Peace" merchandise.

Supporters told FOX 5 they hope the movement continues to grow.

Over the weekend, the group walked through Fredericksburg and Stafford County before reaching Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Local police departments have been escorting the monks to ensure their safety and the safety of those gathering to see them.

The monks are expected to arrive in Washington on Tuesday and have invited all monks and nuns to join them. A concluding ceremony is planned at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday afternoon.

