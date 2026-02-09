A warming trend this week will help melt the lingering snow and ice from last month’s storm as the Washington, D.C. region watches the potential for a wintry weekend mix.

What we know:

Morning temperatures plunged into the teens Monday, with wind chills below zero in parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Highs are expected to reach the mid‑30s, and a Cold Weather Advisory remained in effect until 10 a.m.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the region will slowly climb out of the cold snap with mostly dry conditions and some sunshine this week. After temperatures rise just above freezing Monday, highs reach the mid‑40s Tuesday and Wednesday before dipping back into the 30s Thursday. The highs will rebound into the 40s again on Friday.

Grenda says the next system could bring rain or a brief wintry mix late Saturday into Sunday. The timeline may shift as the weekend approaches, but some form of precipitation appears likely.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Warming trend speeds melting; chance of a weekend wintry mix