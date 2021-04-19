Morning showers possible Monday; clear afternoon skies with highs near 70

Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers mainly to the far south and east of the D.C. region. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says most areas will be dry with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Tuesday is the 'pick day of the week' as temperature soar to the low to mid-70s thanks to a southerly flow.

Expect showers and a few thunderstorms as a strong cold front approaches. It will usher in much colder temps, gusty winds (40mph) and the chance for some elevation snowfall. Temperatures will drop into the 30s which will likely mean a frost advisory.

Don't forget Thursday is Earth Day!

