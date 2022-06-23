Morning showers and clouds; mild afternoon Thursday with temperatures in the mid-70s

A cloudy start Thursday with some lingering showers across the D.C. region after a night of strong storms.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says a cold front pushing through into the morning is bringing us scattered showers and cooler temperatures as the sun rises.

Milder temperatures with highs only in the mid-70s Thursday with some sunshine this afternoon.

A mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-80s. A hot and mostly dry weekend with temperatures back near 90 degrees.

