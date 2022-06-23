Morning showers and clouds; mild afternoon Thursday with temperatures in the mid-70s
WASHINGTON - A cloudy start Thursday with some lingering showers across the D.C. region after a night of strong storms.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says a cold front pushing through into the morning is bringing us scattered showers and cooler temperatures as the sun rises.
Milder temperatures with highs only in the mid-70s Thursday with some sunshine this afternoon.
A mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-80s. A hot and mostly dry weekend with temperatures back near 90 degrees.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: