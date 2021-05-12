Morning clouds Wednesday with afternoon sunshine; highs in the 60s

Grab the light jacket before heading out this morning! It's a chilly one as temperatures dropped to 40-45 degrees overnight.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's going to be a sun-filled and gorgeous spring day ahead with temperatures in the comfortable upper 60s.

We're keeping the sunny and dry forecast on Thursday. Temperatures climb to near 70 degrees and slowly warm into the low to mid-70s this weekend.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5