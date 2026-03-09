Explosion at Coca-Cola facility in Baltimore leaves multiple people injured
BALTIMORE - Four people were injured, one critically, after equipment exploded at a Coca-Cola facility in Baltimore this weekend.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated Facility on Kresson Street for reports of an injured person on Sunday morning.
Multiple people had to be rescued after equipment that handles carbon dioxide exploded inside the facility.
One person was transported to a hospital in critical condition, another in serious condition and two more were treated on scene and released.
What we don't know:
It is still unknown what caused the explosion. An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Baltimore City Fire Department.