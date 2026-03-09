Explosion at Coca-Cola facility in Baltimore leaves multiple people injured

article

The Brief Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a Coca-Cola facility in Baltimore. The explosion involved a piece of equipment that handles carbon dioxide. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.



Four people were injured, one critically, after equipment exploded at a Coca-Cola facility in Baltimore this weekend.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated Facility on Kresson Street for reports of an injured person on Sunday morning.

Multiple people had to be rescued after equipment that handles carbon dioxide exploded inside the facility.

One person was transported to a hospital in critical condition, another in serious condition and two more were treated on scene and released.

What we don't know:

It is still unknown what caused the explosion. An investigation is underway.