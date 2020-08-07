More storms Friday; Flash Flood Watch in place until late tonight

Another day of storms is expected for parts of the D.C. region Friday. The threat of more heavy rain also brings flooding concerns to areas that were already hit hard earlier in the week as Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the coast.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says Flash Flood Watches will begin at noon and last late into the night for most of the area.

The weekend will feature highs in the mid to upper-80s with spotty thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Temperatures could reach 90 degrees early next week.

