Montgomery County, Maryland issues 5-day heat emergency for holiday weekend

The Brief Montgomery County has issued an extended heat emergency, delaying holiday fireworks by 30 minutes, opening six regional facilities as cooling centers and making Ride On buses fare-free. Under mandatory weather rules, outdoor employers must provide hourly 15-minute rest breaks, while county crews are intensifying patrols to move unsheltered residents into 24-hour emergency shelters. Progress Place is offering daytime drop-in services, and officials urge the public to request welfare checks for vulnerable neighbors or call 911 for severe heat distress.



Montgomery County officials have issued an extended heat emergency warning from Wednesday evening through Monday morning due to a dangerous holiday weekend heat wave.

The extreme weather has forced immediate disruptions to holiday traditions and public agency schedules, as well, and has triggered mandatory safety rules for regional employers.

Independence Day celebrations pushed back

Local perspective:

To limit public exposure during peak afternoon roasting hours, event coordinators have adjusted the timelines for the county's primary Independence Day gatherings.

The planned firework displays at Einstein High School in Kensington (originally scheduled for Friday) and South Germantown Recreational Park (originally scheduled for Saturday) will both delay their start times by thirty minutes, pushing openings to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees should plan to bring their own hydration options, per local officials. Though vendors will have drinks for purchase, public cooling stations will feature a finite supply of complimentary water.

Emergency cooling sites activated

Even though most administrative offices will close to observe the federal holiday on Friday and Saturday, six regional facilities will alter operations to serve exclusively as air-conditioned havens, according to local officials.

These sites will remain open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

East County Community Recreation Center (Silver Spring)

Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center (Chevy Chase)

Rockville Memorial Library (Rockville)

Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center (Silver Spring)

Upper County Community Recreation Center (Gaithersburg)

Wheaton Community Recreation Center (Wheaton)

Regular indoor activities, sports courts and fitness rooms at these locations are suspended during the holiday weekend to prioritize space for heat relief, officials added.

To ensure residents can safely reach air conditioning, the county's Ride On bus network is running completely fare-free, as well. Commuters can utilize any route to access these shelters or commercial shopping centers.

Meanwhile, local outdoor public pools are bracing for heavy crowds and may restrict entry as they hit maximum occupancy limits.

Legal rest mandates

Local officials also announced that outdoor employers—like construction, farming and landscaping crews—must adjust their schedules to protect workers. They are also required to provide shade, drinking water and at least 15 minutes of rest every hour.

Crisis outreach mobilized

Additionally, officials said that street crews and law enforcement personnel are intensifying patrols across the county to canvas for unsheltered residents and coax them into climate-controlled facilities.

Progress Place—a Montgomery County service center that supports people experiencing homelessness—is also operating daytime drop-in services, while all standard area emergency shelters have transitioned to round-the-clock operations.

What you can do:

Members of the public who spot an unhoused neighbor in need of assistance can request a welfare check by contacting the county’s round-the-clock dispatch lines at 240-907-2688, or 240-777-4000 during holiday closures.

Any instances of suspected heat stroke or severe medical distress should be reported directly to 911.