Couple accused of killing mother in Silver Spring back in court

The two women charged in the killing of a 67‑year‑old woman inside her senior living community in Silver Spring are expected back in court.

The Brief Two women expected back in court. 67‑year‑old found dead after welfare check. Couple arrested in Ohio after fleeing.



Police say 29‑year‑old Vanessa Tjongarero‑Henderson of Clarksburg and 36‑year‑old Samantha Raebel of Phoenix, Arizona face first‑degree murder charges in the death of 67‑year‑old Hilde Henderson.

Officers responded to the Charter House on Fenwick Lane on May 26 at about 11:11 a.m. for a welfare check and found Henderson dead inside her residence.

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Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Detectives later identified Tjongarero‑Henderson, the victim’s daughter, and her girlfriend, Raebel, as suspects. The couple fled the state and were found a week later in Ohio, where they were arrested.

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