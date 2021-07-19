Monday mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper-80s

The weather has finally done a 180!

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says Monday morning will be much cooler with lows in the 60s in the suburbs and 70 degrees in the District.

Expect clouds in the morning and more sunshine by midday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

We return to the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s still going to be pretty nice. Another cold front will bring a chance for a few storms on Wednesday.

FOX5’s Mike Thomas adds that we could also feel less humidity as we move through the week.

