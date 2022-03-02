Mild Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s

Another mild afternoon Wednesday as the quiet weather pattern continues across the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 50s to the low-60s across the area with highs close to 62 degrees.

Fewer clouds and more sunshine today, Mike says, with the possibility of a rain shower Thursday morning.

A cool day in the 40s Friday – but temperatures climb as we head into the weekend! Highs in the mid-60s Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5