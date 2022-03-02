Mild Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s
WASHINGTON - Another mild afternoon Wednesday as the quiet weather pattern continues across the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 50s to the low-60s across the area with highs close to 62 degrees.
Fewer clouds and more sunshine today, Mike says, with the possibility of a rain shower Thursday morning.
A cool day in the 40s Friday – but temperatures climb as we head into the weekend! Highs in the mid-60s Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday!
