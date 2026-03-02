495 stabbings: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Virginia 'road rage incident'

Virginia State Police have identified the victims in a stabbing and officer‑involved shooting on Interstate 495 that left two people dead and several others injured in what investigators describe as a "road rage incident."

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes near Exit 52 in Fairfax County. The responding state trooper encountered a man armed with a knife and, according to authorities, opened fire in self‑defense. The suspect, identified as Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The trooper was not injured.

READ MORE: 2 dead after stabbing, officer-involved shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County

Four stabbing victims were found at the scene. Michelle Adams, 39, died from her injuries, and a dog was also fatally stabbed. The three surviving victims were identified as 36-year-old Dana Bonnell, 37-year-old Mary C. Flood, and 40-year-old Heather Miller. They were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbings followed a crash on the highway, though the circumstances remain under investigation. Officials say the incident is not believed to be terrorism‑related.

The trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure during an investigation.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ 495 stabbings: Victims identified in deadly Virginia 'road rage incident'