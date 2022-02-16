Mild Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s

After a seasonably chilly morning in the mid to upper 20s, we are taking the edge off winter this afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-50s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says expect plenty of sunshine and a milder breeze out of the south to have us feeling an early Spring vibe with milder temperatures more typical of mid-March.

It's not as cold overnight either with temperatures only falling into the low to mid 40s.

It's even warmer on Thursday as the temperatures head for the mid to upper 60s with plenty of clouds. Rain looks to arrive with some gusty winds late night and continue overnight.

Any early showers Friday should quickly depart but temperatures drop off through the afternoon to more seasonable levels

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5