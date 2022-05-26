Mild Thursday with severe weather possible going into Memorial Day weekend

Warmer temps are on the way, but so is the chance for some severe weather before the workweek ends.

Thursday should start cloudy with a patchy drizzle in the morning, but we're seeing some partial clearing into the afternoon. You'll feel the difference in humidity though – nice day for a cookout!

Severe weather is possible on Friday. Thankfully, tornado potential is not all that great, but the threat of damaging winds and some hail is elevated. It will be partly sunny, warm and very humid ahead of it.

A few storms are possible in the afternoon on Saturday, but they should be spotty. Temperatures warm up through the weekend with more sunshine expected through Sunday and Monday.

Next week looks hot! The threat of 90s every day during the workweek is a possibility. Here comes summer!

