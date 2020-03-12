Mild Thursday with highs in the 60s; morning rain Friday with temps in the 70s

We've got a mix of sun and clouds to start the day off and we'll see clouds increasing as the day goes by.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says more clouds than sun by afternoon. While the first part of the day stays dry, during the late afternoon/evening we just may possibly see a few sprinkles all ahead of more widespread, heavier rain moving in overnight into Friday morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Thursday temperatures will be in the low 60's and tonight low 50's with a light Southeast wind. Friday we'll get a nice jump in the temps and head back to the Low 70's before the roller coaster temps take a dive and seasonal temps kick in for the weekend.

Advertisement

Heads up! Colder air by Sunday morning interacting with some expected rain has one of our weather models indicating some light snow for parts of our region, as a weak disturbance passes to our South. Other models however are not indicating it at all.

Given what we've had so far this winter and how all seems it may take shape, we don't expect it to happen. We'll keep an eye on it for you!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5