Mild New Year’s Eve with possible showers after midnight; snow chance possible Monday

New Year's Eve will start off with areas of patchy dense fog. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine.

High temperatures will be mild climbing to the low-60s with rain moving in late in the evening mostly after midnight.

A warm front will stall out over the weekend with temps upper the 60s and cloudy conditions on New Year's Day.

The big story will the return of measurable rainfall through Sunday.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says temperatures will cool down during the evening hours Sunday into Monday with the possibility of a mix of snow Monday morning.

