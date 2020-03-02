Mild Monday with temps in the 60s; some evening showers

It's sunshine to start Monday with some light southerly winds but by this afternoon get ready for winds to become gusty at 25-30mph.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says the good news is the warm winds will help to push our temperatures into the low 60s as March enters its second day.

Clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon ahead of some showers that -- so far -- look like they will hit the Interstate 95 corridor after the evening commute into the late evening.

Showers and rain will become more widespread overnight and pick up again at times into Tuesday.

It's March rain, wind and warmth...the sure sign of Spring on its way!

