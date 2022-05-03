Mild, dry Tuesday afternoon; evening showers expected

A mild and dry Tuesday afternoon across the D.C. region with the possibility of evening storms and showers.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says skies will be dry and temperatures will be in the 60s to start the day.

Showers push into the western regions closer to 5 p.m. The D.C. metro area could see storms around 7 p.m. Storms could last overnight into Wednesday morning.

Expect a cloudy and stormy Wednesday with highs in the upper-70s.

