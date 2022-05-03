Mild, dry Tuesday afternoon; evening showers expected
WASHINGTON - A mild and dry Tuesday afternoon across the D.C. region with the possibility of evening storms and showers.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says skies will be dry and temperatures will be in the 60s to start the day.
Showers push into the western regions closer to 5 p.m. The D.C. metro area could see storms around 7 p.m. Storms could last overnight into Wednesday morning.
Expect a cloudy and stormy Wednesday with highs in the upper-70s.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement