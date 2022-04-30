Mild and sunny Saturday across DC region; clouds and showers expected to move in Sunday

Sunny and mild conditions will make Saturday a beautiful day to get outside, but take advantage while you can, because clouds and storms will be moving in later this weekend.

Saturday will start off cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine. The temperature will climb from there, topping off in the high 60s and low 70s later Saturday afternoon. While the day will get off to a sunny start, the sunshine will disappear as clouds move into the area Saturday afternoon.

Those clouds will bring with them scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday. The day will begin with periods of rain hitting the western parts of the D.C. region before they move east during the afternoon. By the evening, a stronger wave will move in creating a threat for periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms during the late evening and early morning hours. Despite the showers, Sunday should not be washout. Temperatures Sunday will top out in the upper 60s.

Once the front clears Sunday night into Monday morning, the sunshine will return and stick around for the early part of next week. A southerly flow and a touch of humidity will create a warm feel Monday with temperatures expected to hit 80 degrees.