Low humidity Thursday with temperatures in the mid-80s

(FOX 5 DC) - A cold front moved through Wednesday, bringing an end to any rain and thunderstorms. 

Thursday will be much nicer with low humidity and slightly below average temperatures with highs in the mid-80’s! The next 48 hours will be dry so go ahead and make your outdoor plans.

Of course, we are watching out for any future ozone air quality alerts.

The next chance for significant storms comes Sunday and Monday afternoon. 