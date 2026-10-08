Hurricane Isaias Model Tracker: Here’s how storm remnants could impact DC weather Sunday

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are expected to bring widespread rain to the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday. Here’s the timeline.

What we know:

Isaias strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season late Wednesday as it surged towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

RELATED: DC weather: Warm, mostly sunny Thursday; weekend remnants from Hurricane Isaias expected

Timeline:

The storm is on track to make landfall between the Mississippi coast and the Florida Panhandle late Friday or early Saturday and was expected to bring heavy rains and potentially flash flooding.

While the tracking path remains well west of the mid-Atlantic, the system's outer rain shield is expected to push into the local Washington, D.C. region over the weekend. Cloud cover will increase Saturday before light to moderate rain arrives early Sunday morning.

Forecast models project waves of rain showers throughout Sunday, accumulating between a half-inch and one inch of rainfall by Monday morning. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says he does not anticipate dangerous flooding or high-impact winds for the D.C. area, saying the system will primarily be a soaking rain event.

Showers are expected to taper off by Monday afternoon.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Hurricane Isaias Model Tracker: How storm remnants could impact DC weather Sunday