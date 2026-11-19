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The Brief A man was convicted in connection with a deadly triple shooting in Prince George's County. Three men were pronounced dead on the scene after the shooting outside a banquet hall. Antonio Lancaster was found guilty of first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and firearm offenses, court officials said.



A 40-year-old man was convicted Thursday in connection with a deadly triple shooting outside of a banquet hall in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Antonio Lancaster was found guilty of first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and firearm offenses, court officials said.

According to charging documents, police responded to the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road where they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds outside Irving's Banquet Hall.

READ MORE |Suspect identified, charged in deadly triple shooting outside banquet hall in Prince George’s County

Ronez Proctor, 27, Pierre Davis, 33, and Kevon Medley Williams, 26, were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that Davis and Meadly Williams exchanged gunfire in the parking lot, hitting and killing each other. Lancaster was also in the parking lot and shot at both Proctor and Medly Williams during the incident, charging documents said.

Police said Lancaster fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia, and was extradited to Maryland.

According to court officials, Lancaster faces a maximum of life in prison plus 50 years. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 25, 2027, at 9 a.m.