The Brief D.C. region reaches upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies Thursday. Hurricane Isaias remnants bring rain to the Mid-Atlantic starting late Sunday morning. Wet weather lingers through Sunday evening before dry conditions return Tuesday.



The Washington, D.C., region is set for a warm and mostly sunny Thursday, marking the warmest day of the week before remnants of Hurricane Isaias bring rain to the area over the weekend.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday afternoon with occasional breezy conditions.

Friday will remain pleasant, though increasing cloud cover in the afternoon and evening will slightly lower high temperatures.

The latest models show Isaias gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico, with expectations of reaching Category 2 or 3 status before making landfall near the Alabama or Florida Panhandle coastline Friday night into Saturday morning.

As the system moves north and weakens, its remnants are expected to bring widespread precipitation to the East Coast. Modeling indicates rain will arrive in the D.C. area late Sunday morning or early afternoon, with wet conditions continuing through the evening and potentially lingering into Monday morning.

Dry conditions and clear weather are expected to return by Tuesday.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Warm, mostly sunny Thursday; weekend remnants from Hurricane Isaias expected