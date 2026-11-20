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The Brief A child between the ages of 0 and 4 died after testing positive for measles in Virginia. This is Virginia's first measles-related death of 2026. Virginia health officials said measles activity has increased in some areas.



A young child who tested positive for measles has died in Virginia, marking the Commonwealth’s first measles-related death in 2026, according to the Department of Health.

What we know:

The child was between the ages of 0 and four, health officials said.

The announcement comes just days after the United States lost its measles-free status.

"It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period of time, putting families and communities at the risk of preventable illness, hospitalization, and death," said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization.

On Friday, Virginia health officials reported a rise in measles activity, especially in the central region. A total of 41 measles cases have been reported in Virginia since October 17, all of which were reported in unvaccinated people or those who did not know their vaccination status.

READ MORE | DC-area leaders react after US loses measles-free status amid falling vaccination rates

Dig deeper:

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 2026 measles cases have more than doubled compared to the total number of confirmed cases in 2025.

There have been 220 confirmed measles cases in Virginia so far in 2026, according to the Virginia Department of Health, including 4% that needed hospitalization. The majority of the cases (75) occurred in children between the ages of 5 and 12.

Officials urged residents to get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to protect themselves from illness.