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The Brief Charles Dablow, a civilian employee for the ATF, was arrested for allegedly using an agency-issued white Dodge Ram equipped with emergency lights to conduct phony traffic stops on unsuspecting McLean drivers. When a real Fairfax County police officer caught him in the act and pulled him over, investigators found an unsecured, loaded firearm in the vehicle, along with two children under the age of 14. Detectives urge anyone who may have been illegally pulled over by the white Dodge Ram to contact them.



A civilian employee of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is facing multiple charges after Fairfax County police say he used an agency vehicle to conduct fake traffic stops while armed and with children in the car.

What we know:

Charles Dablow, 55, of Reston, is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Dablow's arrest stems from at least two separate incidents where he allegedly used a white Dodge Ram equipped with red and blue emergency lights to pull over unsuspecting motorists.

The first reported incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on November 6, near a gas station off Gallows Road. Police say the suspect activated his emergency lights, pulled over another vehicle, approached the driver to critique their driving, and then left the scene.

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Two weeks later, the suspect's alleged impersonation was cut short by a real officer.

On November 20, at approximately 1:40 p.m., an FCPD officer spotted the white Dodge Ram with its emergency lights flashing near the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Tyco Road. The officer watched as the suspect pulled alongside another vehicle, interacted with the driver, turned off the lights, and continued driving.

The FCPD officer immediately initiated a traffic stop on the truck, identifying the driver as Dablow.

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Dig deeper:

Detectives quickly linked Dablow to the November 6 incident and determined the truck he was driving was an official ATF vehicle.

A search of the Dodge Ram revealed a loaded, unsecured firearm. Police also noted that two children under the age of 14 were riding as passengers in the truck while Dablow was allegedly conducting the illegal traffic stop.

Dablow has been formally charged with:

Two counts of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Possession of an Unsecured Firearm Around a Child Under 14

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be other motorists who were targeted. Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the white Dodge Ram or believes they may have been stopped by Dablow to contact the Major Crimes Bureau. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County online.