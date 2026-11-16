Police shut down illegal massage parlors, arrest 46 in Prince George’s County, officials say

article

The Brief Between January and June, detectives identified 17 massage parlors suspected of conducting illicit activities. Investigators executed search warrants at 11 of those locations, resulting in their closure. Detectives also seized more than $87,000 in proceeds from the businesses.



Police in Prince George’s County shut down 11 illegal massage parlors and arrested 46 people following an investigation earlier this year by the department’s Human Trafficking Unit, officials say.

Between January and June, detectives identified 17 massage parlors suspected of conducting illicit activities, police said.

Investigators executed search warrants at 11 of those locations, resulting in their closure.

Police made 46 arrests during the operation, including multiple people they identified as human traffickers and others charged with prostitution-related offenses.

Detectives also seized more than $87,000 in proceeds from the businesses.

An additional six businesses operating as massage parlors closed before detectives could complete their investigations, police said.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, or knows someone who may be, is urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text "HELP" to 233733 or call the University of Maryland SAFE (Support, Advocacy, Freedom, and Empowerment) Center at 301-314-7233.

Police identified the 11 businesses shut down following search warrants as:

G&S Spa: 5614 St. Barnabas Road, Oxon Hill

Kim’s Acupressure: 10403 47th Ave., Beltsville

Angel Acupressure Spa: 9723 Baltimore Ave., Suite 4, College Park

PG Acupressure: 12825 Old Fort Road, Suite 102, Fort Washington

Cherry Acupressure: 7801 Belle Point Drive, Greenbelt

TK Therapy: 7525 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 116, Greenbelt

Harmony Spa: 7335 Hanover Parkway, Suite C, Greenbelt

Rising Sun Massage: 7743 Belle Point Drive, Greenbelt

Four Seasons Inc.: 5625 Allentown Road, Suite 105, Suitland

Star Acupressure Spa: 9015 Woodyard Road, Suite 203, Clinton

Seven Acupressure Spa: 3611 Branch Ave., Suite 207A, Temple Hills

Police said the six businesses that closed prior to a full investigation were:

Rising Sun Massage: 7543 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 116, Greenbelt

Top Acupressure: 9300 Annapolis Road, Suite 104, Lanham

PG Massage: 9400 Livingston Road, Suite 350, Fort Washington

Lanham Acupressure: 9470 Annapolis Road, Suite 302, Lanham

Lavender Spa: 2000 Spaulding Ave., Suite A, Suitland

Apple Spa / Mint Spa: 6436 Bock Road, Oxon Hill