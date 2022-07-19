Hot, humid Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees as July heat grips DC region

A hot and humid Tuesday with high temperatures near 90 degrees as the D.C. region prepares for what could be July's first heat wave.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says the heat and humidity will build into the afternoon along with the chance for some very scattered and isolated showers.

Monday saw highs of 92 degrees along with periods of heavy storms. Cappucci says we can expect temperatures to exceed 90 degrees through the weekend.

Highs near 93 degrees expected Wednesday and 96 degrees Thursday.