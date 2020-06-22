Hot, humid Monday with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the 90s

We're expecting hot and humid conditions Monday with highs in the 90s and the potential for afternoon thunderstorms.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it won't be a washout but we will have to track some showers and storms later into the afternoon and early evening.

Mike says the D.C. region is under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. Expect the wet weather to move in sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The heat, humidity and threat of storms continues over the next several days.

