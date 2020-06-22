Hot, humid Monday with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the 90s
WASHINGTON - We're expecting hot and humid conditions Monday with highs in the 90s and the potential for afternoon thunderstorms.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it won't be a washout but we will have to track some showers and storms later into the afternoon and early evening.
Mike says the D.C. region is under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. Expect the wet weather to move in sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The heat, humidity and threat of storms continues over the next several days.
