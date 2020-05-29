Hot, humid Friday with evening thunderstorms possible

A hot and very humid afternoon Friday with temperatures that will be very close to 90 degrees. In fact, FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says that even if we don’t reach the 90 degree mark, heat index values will make it feel that way.

Thunderstorms are possible during the evening hours with most of the area under a slight risk for severe weather.

The skies clear Saturday with less humidity and sunny and cool temperatures on Sunday.

