Hot, hazy and humid Monday as heat wave continues; scattered thunderstorms possible later in the day

Monday marks day three of the first heat wave of the season as temperatures climb to the lower 90s.

The biggest difference will be the increased amount of humidity. We will have heat index values near 95 degrees and even higher.

Expect a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

We have a better chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday and the extra clouds will keep temps a bit cooler. We have a chance for thunderstorms every day this week and could be looking at heavy rain later this week due to a stalled cold front.

Temperatures return to the lower 80s on Friday.

