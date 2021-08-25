Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the 90s; scattered afternoon and evening storms possible

Rinse and repeat! That's the headline with our Wednesday forecast. Under sunny skies temperatures will once again head for the low-to-mid-90s. Humidity levels are more uncomfortable today and will yield heat index temperatures in the upper-90s to 100.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a few widely scattered storms may develop as the heat peaks through the afternoon and evening. Any storms may drop heavy rain but severe storms aren't anticipated.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is also in effect today. That means the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups with pre-existing lung conditions.

The heat wave continues all week as does the chance for more pop-up storms.

Hang in there! September is one week away!

