Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the 80s; isolated showers and storms

We expect to take a break from the tropical humidity Wednesday and keep temperatures more reasonably in the mid to upper-80s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says expect plenty of sunshine and light breezes out of the northwest will make this one of our more comfortable days of the work week.

The cool front that crossed from north to south producing numerous severe storms yesterday evening has slipped into southern Virginia. We should be able to take a break from thunderstorms today with that front stalled to our south.

We continue to track the strengthening Hurricane Laura as conditions deteriorate along the Gulf Coast later today. Laura will bring life-threatening storm surge ahead of anticipated landfall late today or early Thursday. The remnants could bring rain to our area on Saturday.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5