Hot and humid Monday with possible afternoon, evening thunderstorms

It’s another warm humid start to the day Monday so no surprises as heat and humidity continue into the beginning of a new week.

Highs will be in the low-90s but it will feel like the upper-90s once again. A cold front will stall to our south and in the hot, humid unstable air mass will be the trigger for some afternoon and evening storms.

The area impacted will depend on where the front stalls as storms will develop along and north of it. Right now it looks like the biggest threat is for central Virginia and southern Maryland. Most areas North of there should remain dry.

On the plus side -- behind the front we will get a break in the humidity a bit on Tuesday. A weak front may bring a stray thunderstorm on Wednesday but Thursday a stronger cold front from the Northwest is expected to bring us widespread storms with the potential for storms to be severe.

