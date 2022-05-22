Hot and humid air sticks around DC region Sunday; severe storms possible later in the afternoon

Sunday will be another scorching day for the D.C. region with the chance for strong storms later in the evening. But there is some good news, as the storms will bring us cooler temperatures to start the week!

The extreme heat and humidity continue Sunday as high temperatures will stay in the 90s. We will see a mix of cloud and sun throughout the day before a cold front from the west moves into the region bringing with it storms. Those storms could be severe thanks to the incoming front colliding with the warm humid air mass that has been hanging over the area.

The storm risk will be marginal for D.C. and the surrounding areas Sunday, meaning that damaging winds, hails, and heavy rain are possible. The storms are expected to move into the area around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and could stick around through the evening.

The system will clear out of the area overnight Sunday making way for a much cooler and less humid start to the week, with temperatures forecasted to be in the 70s Monday. The day will be mostly clear before more rain and scattered thunderstorms move into the area Monday night.