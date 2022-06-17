Hot and breezy Friday with possible isolated thunderstorms

A summertime preview Friday across the D.C. region with hot temperatures in the mid-90s and the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms before an almost perfect spring weekend!

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says it will be breezy with mostly sunny skies through the morning.

By the mid-afternoon and into the evening isolated thunderstorms could move across the region -- but any storms are likely to stay to the south of the District.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend with low humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees.

