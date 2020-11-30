Heavy rain, gusty winds Monday with warm temperatures in the upper-60s

Be prepared for heavy rain as you get out the door Monday morning.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says heavy rain and thunderstorms will stick around for most of the morning hours. Be prepared for a longer than usual commute on area roadways.

The rain will likely be with us until later this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds could be an issue with the D.C. area falling under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Warm temperatures and humidity will bring the highs for Monday into the upper-60s.

Colder air moves into the region Tuesday with highs only in the 40s.

