Heavy rain, damaging winds possible Tuesday across DC region

Strong, quick moving storms are heading into the D.C. region Tuesday bringing possible heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says the storm system is moving in from the west and will be in the D.C. area by the mid-morning.

A calmer afternoon is expected with some possible sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. More possible unsettled weather conditions could bring more storms through the rest of the week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC