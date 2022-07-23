Heat wave continues across DC region this weekend with temperatures in the 90s

The heat wave and high humidity continue to impact the D.C. region Saturday, so make sure to stay safe and hydrated if you have any outdoor plans!

Temperatures will start off in high 70s and low 80s across the region Saturday before soaring to the mid to high 90s later in the day.

Thanks to the high humidity sitting over the region, the heat index (which is a measure of how hot the temperature actually feels to the body) says temperatures will feel close to 100 for most of the D.C. region. Areas south of D.C. could feel temperatures in the lower 100s.

Some areas to the North and West of D.C., along the I-81 corridor, could see rain showers pop-up Saturday afternoon. The storms will be isolated and are not expected to impact D.C. proper or its immediate surrounding areas.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s overnight Saturday, but thanks to the humidity it will be a steamy night.

The heat wave continues Sunday with temperatures potentially getting even hotter. Highs across the area are expected to be in the upper 90s and could even hit triple digits in the District. If temperatures do get over 100 degrees in D.C., it will be the first time since 2016.

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT